McDonald’s executives take pay cuts as COVID-19 pandemic causes sales plunge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

McDonald’s president and CEO Chris Kempczinski will cut his base salary by half as restaurant sales plunge due to COVID-19, the fast food giant said Wednesday in a regulatory filing.

Sales declined significantly starting mid-March as many governments instituted stay-at-home orders and banned restaurants from dine-in service. While 99% of McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. remain open for delivery, drive-thru and pickup, globally only 75% remain open in some capacity as a result of complete closures in several markets including Italy, France and Spain.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open at least a year dropped 13.4% in March compared with a year earlier, after rising 8% during the first two months of the year, and were down 22.2% globally, the company said.

Kempczinski, who took the helm of the Chicago-based chain in November and has an annual base salary of $1.25 million, said in a note on the company’s Web site that he volunteered for the 50% pay cut because “this was the right thing to do.”

Other executives including Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan, McDonald’s USA President Joe Ehrlinger, McDonald’s International President Ian Borden and General Counsel and Secretary Jerry Krulewitch, agreed to reduce their base salaries by 25%, Kempczinski said.