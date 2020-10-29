McDonald’s hit with new lawsuit alleging racial discrimination against Black franchisees

Attorney James Ferraro, who represents the current and former franchisees in both suits, said he received more than 50 calls from current franchisees “about the desire to go after McDonalds, but also the fear of McDonalds literally closing them down.” The brothers named as plaintiffs are “willing to put their necks and their livelihoods on the line” on behalf of the others, he said during a conference call Thursday with reporters.

The complaint asks the court to certify the suit as a class action on behalf of all current Black McDonald’s franchisees, who will have the option to participate if the court grants the request. Ferraro, whose firm is based in Miami, said there are 186 current Black franchisees who own hundreds of restaurants. The complaint estimates damages at $4 million to $5 million per restaurant.

McDonalds didn’t immediately offer a comment. In the past it has denied such allegations, saying they “fly in the face of everything we stand for as an organization.”

The company recently asked a judge to dismiss the suit by the former franchisees, saying the statute of limitations had expired in many cases and the franchise contracts didn’t promise financial support. It also said it was “illogical” to suggest the company would set the franchisees up to fail when the company has an interest in seeing them succeed.