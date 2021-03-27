Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Linda Connelly
Title: Advertising representative
Contact: (217) 521-7954 or lconnelly@herald-review.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Name: Linda Connelly
Title: Advertising representative
Contact: (217) 521-7954 or lconnelly@herald-review.com
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
When the market prices in risk, patient investors may find the opportunity for reward.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
Notorious P.I.G. of Decatur is among the "sweet" 16 semifinalists in the Illinois Pork Producers Association's annual Pulled Pork Madness tournament, aimed at spreading awareness of the best pulled-pork dishes in the state.
Having limited funds to work with doesn't mean quality investments are off the table.
Annie's Eats of Bloomington and Notorious P.I.G. of Decatur are among the "sweet" 16 semifinalists in the Illinois Pork Producers Association's annual Pulled Pork Madness tournament, aimed at spreading awareness of the best pulled-pork dishes in the state.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
I wasn't prepared to take advantage of low prices when the stock market tanked in 2020, but next time, I'm ready to pounce.
Here's a look at current projects, according to Macon County records.
Here's a look at current projects, according to Macon County records.
There is a major new player in the Illinois weed industry.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.