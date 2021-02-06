Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Carol Collins
Title: Customer service representative
Contact: ccollins@herald-review.com or (217) 421-7919
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Name: Carol Collins
Title: Customer service representative
Contact: ccollins@herald-review.com or (217) 421-7919
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Not paying your tax bills can get you in trouble, but the stimulus rules come with an extra layer of protection that can help.
The store opened as part of the new DemirCo Place office building on March 20, 1998.
New Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind “Roz” Brewer will get a nearly $25 million signing bonus in addition to her $1.5 million annual salary.
Investors who are looking for high-quality, cheap stocks should consider these businesses with strong outlooks and low valuations.
Some of them are controversial, but they've got comeback potential.
Decatur's All Things Beautiful Gift Boutique has been chosen in the first round of Comcast RISE
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
A video game retailer? A movie theater operator? If the point is fighting Wall Street, here are better candidates.
All of these stocks have tripled in just the past three months. Are the naysayers right about them -- or just behind the times?
When is the best time to submit your returns?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.