Meet the Herald & Review staff

A Michigan-based cannabis company has filed suit challenging Illinois’ new law to award 185 long-awaited additional marijuana retail licenses, which could delay a license lottery set to begin July 29.
Drivers are facing pricier fill-ups as more people hit the road for work, travel and other activities that the virus pandemic halted. Higher demand for gasoline is running up against lagging supply as the energy industry slowly ramps up after more than a year of production and staff cuts.
KPS and Tate & Lyle say new company will be good news for investment and growth prospects.
The scarcity of oats could result in the total absence of oats in the cereal aisle, not just a higher price to ration the supply.
While Decatur's unemployment rate for June was higher than in May, one local economic development expert sees a good sign in the numbers.
As companies welcome workers back to offices, they’re often labeling them as either vaccinated or unvaccinated, with different treatment for each group. It can be a delicate issue — given many people’s strong feelings about vaccination — that companies are handling differently.
Here's a look at current projects, according to Macon County records.
"We thought, 'Why not? Let's try it, see how it goes.' And it's been booming," said Tasha Bates, who turned a portion of her family's storage and construction business into an Airbnb rental.
