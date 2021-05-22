Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Tim Cain
Title: Columnist
Contact: (217) 421-6908 or tcain@herald-review.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Name: Tim Cain
Title: Columnist
Contact: (217) 421-6908 or tcain@herald-review.com
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Know the rules to come out ahead even if tax laws change.
This company is far less volatile than the overall market -- and it has grown much more rapidly, too.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
The past 15 months have served as a good reminder of what not to do
A period of instability doesn't have to wreck your long-term plans. Here's what you can do to secure your savings when the stock market gets wild.
The stand operates at 985 W. Pershing Road in Decatur.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
A crash or steep correction is inevitable. Here's what you can do to be mentally and financially prepared when the next one occurs.
More people than ever have at least $1 million in an IRA or 401(k). Here's how to get there yourself.
There's something exciting about earning an extra stream of income while you sleep.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.