Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Valerie Wells
Title: Reporter
Contact: (217) 421-7982 or vwells@herald-review.com
Diamonte T. Carter gets an arresting phone call, police say, and book him on charges of possessing and selling a stolen gun.
Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay $45 million to settle a lawsuit from peanut farmers claiming the firm colluded with other processors to depress the prices paid to peanut growers.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
Annie's Eats of Bloomington and Notorious P.I.G. of Decatur are among the "sweet" 16 semifinalists in the Illinois Pork Producers Association's annual Pulled Pork Madness tournament, aimed at spreading awareness of the best pulled-pork dishes in the state.
The Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen at 1340 Hickory Point Drive in Forsyth has closed.
Here's a look at current projects, according to Macon County records.
Votes for Deco Manufacturing Company can be cast until 11:59 p.m. on March 21.
