Meet the Herald & Review Staff

Name: Lynda Margerum
Title: newsroom assistant
Contact: (217) 421-7969 or lmargerum@herald-review.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Name: Lynda Margerum
Title: newsroom assistant
Contact: (217) 421-7969 or lmargerum@herald-review.com
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Forget playing the lottery. Try this instead.
A major marine shipping company at New Orleans indicated its tows and barges were getting hung up on shoals for a 400 mile stretch of the waterway south of Memphis.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
Here's a look at current projects, according to Macon County records.
You can help us improve our coverage and deliver the news important to you. We need your help.
Are you making them right now?
300 Below was a top 10 finalist at the U.S. Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office’s (AFRSO’s) Advanced Manufacturing Olympics’ material hurdles t…
You can live on more than a restrictive fixed income in retirement if you use these three strategies.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.