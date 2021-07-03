Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Clay Jackson
Title: Photographer
Contact: (217) 421-6962 or cjackson@herald-review.com
Recipients are gearing up for what could be their second-biggest raise in the past 30 years.
A company spokeswoman told the Washington Post that the deal with negotiated before President Donald Trump was elected and not sold at a discount.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
These are easy but essential reality checks on your retirement strategy.
Social Security's maximum payment may surprise you.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
The annual donation comes from the latest disbursement of Berkshire Hathaway shares from billionaire investor Warren Buffett.
People filling up their tanks will have to pay a little more at the pump, beginning in July 2021 as the Illinois gas tax rises again.
Responding to a software snafu that kept some patients from buying medical cannabis, the state of Illinois alerted dispensaries Monday to sell to any registered patient, rather than following the legal limit of one dispensary per patient.
Rural King stores are now using touch-free popcorn machines that automatically dispense popcorn for customers.
