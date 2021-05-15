Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Scott Perry
Title: Local news editor
Contact: (217) 421-7976 or sperry@herald-review.com
History suggests a big decline may be on the horizon. But if you're mentally and financially prepared, it could be a huge moneymaking opportunity.
Archer-Daniels-Midland also plans to invest about $25 million to expand refining and storage capacity in Quincy.
Possible reasoning behind location of ADM's planned $350 million soybean crushing facility.
The Decatur Memorial Hospital Thrift Shop, located at 553 W. Wood St., Decatur, has been donated to a local nonprofit organization to offer support for homeless women and children.
The stand operates at 985 W. Pershing Road in Decatur.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
Most farmers markets took a hiatus or cut hours in 2020, but this month several Central Illinois communities can look forward to their return.
You don't need to start out rich to wind up rich. You just need to follow these simple investing rules.
President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise not to raise taxes on middle-class Americans. But a little-known provision in his big social programs bill could do just that. Tucked away in the American Families Plan, is a proposal to change the way capital gains taxes are paid on estates when people pass away. This seemingly […]
Saving for retirement now can pay off in more ways than you might imagine.
