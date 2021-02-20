Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Matthew Flaten
Title: Sports reporter
Contact: (217) 421-6968 or mflaten@herald-review.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Name: Matthew Flaten
Title: Sports reporter
Contact: (217) 421-6968 or mflaten@herald-review.com
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
There are good reasons to believe these businesses have what it takes to last.
State Farm is increasing auto insurance rates in Illinois by 4.2% on average after cutting them last summer as motorists stayed off the road amid a statewide shutdown.
Invest consistently in any of these funds, and you could make a lot of money.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
Your $1,400 check could easily turn into $2,800 -- or more.
Put the power of dividends to work for you.
The right approach to your taxes could result in more savings or a higher refund. Here's how to decide whether to itemize or not.
These three stocks pay high dividend yields, but they also offer stable businesses for investors.
It doesn't take a fortune or a lot of time to beef up your retirement income. It just takes some careful planning.
A significant focus will be on rectifying what some lawmakers believe has been racial injustice on the part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture over the years.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.