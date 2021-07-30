Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Lynda Margerum
The Macon County Health Department Board of Health has revoked the food permit for the Whit's End at 3663 E. William St. in Decatur.
DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co. is expanding its plant-based protein portfolio by seeking to acquire a Serbian agribusiness company that …
“At a time when there’s a renewed focus on U.S. manufacturing, we’re proud to receive recognition for being a top manufacturing hub.”
The company also announced Thursday that it has entered into two separate definitive agreements with groups in St. Louis market.
"We thought, 'Why not? Let's try it, see how it goes.' And it's been booming," said Tasha Bates, who turned a portion of her family's storage and construction business into an Airbnb rental.
In the past 18 months the staff and farmer leaders of Illinois Corn Growers and Illinois Soybean Association have become friends.
Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $712 million.
Here are housing trends to watch for in the final months of the year. Also, check out more of the week's best money reads from the experts.
