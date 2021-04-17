Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Tabitha Austin
Title: District manager
Contact: (217) 421-7995 or taustin@herald-review.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Name: Tabitha Austin
Title: District manager
Contact: (217) 421-7995 or taustin@herald-review.com
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
Durham, North Carolina-based venture capital firm 8 Rivers and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company announced Thursday an agreement to build a clean energy complex near the latter's Decatur processing complex.
Becoming a multimillionaire investor isn't easy, but it can be done.
Proposals moving through Congress could have dire consequences on farm operations.
There'll be a downturn at some point. These five moves will help you prepare.
Understanding the rules on long-term capital gains is the key to holding on to as much of your profit as possible.
Here's a look at current projects, according to Macon County records.
Here's a look at real estate transfers in the area.
Here's your chance to tap into the beauty of earning a passive stream of income while you sleep.
Worried you've missed the boat on funding your IRA or 401(k)? Do these things to catch up.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.