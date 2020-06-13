Memorial Health System has announced furloughs. Here's how many workers are involved.

SPRINGFIELD — Memorial Health System is temporarily furloughing 460 workers — about 5 percent of its workforce — until Sept. 30, it announced Friday.
Decatur Memorial Hospital is part of the health system.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant financial challenges for healthcare organizations across the country as a result of decreased patient volumes and the continuing fight against the virus," a statement from the system said. "Unfortunately, Memorial Health System is not immune from these pressures."
Those in need of food will have an opportunity to fill their shelves during the Drive-Up Day
In addition, there have been changes to compensation and benefit programs, including "leader compensation reductions of up to 30 percent," the statement said.
"Our colleagues are our greatest strength as an organization and decisions of this kind are never made lightly," it continued. "This is a reflection of the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves and our duty to be responsible stewards of our resources. All of us are incredibly grateful to all of our colleagues at Memorial Health System for their strength, dedication and resolve in the face of immense challenges."
Memorial Health System is a not-for-profit organization that provides a range of inpatient, outpatient, home health, hospice, behavioral health and primary care physician services. It has eight affiliates based in Sangamon and neighboring counties, including hospitals in Springfield, Decatur, Jacksonville, Lincoln and Taylorville. The furloughs impact employees throughout the system.
