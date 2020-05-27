Metro East regional chamber sues Pritzker over order

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EDWARDSVILLE -- The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce has filed a suit in Madison County Circuit Court claiming Gov. J.B. Pritzker does not have the authority to close down businesses because he issued the order under a section of law that refers to a "disaster."

The suit refers to orders that Pritzker issued in response to the pandemic and the virus spread by human contact. Pritzker's order is aimed at preventing people from coming into close contact. Pritzker has referred to the pandemic as "a public health emergency," the suit states.

The lawsuit alleges Pritzker has issued three orders concerning the pandemic but state law allows only one order in case of a disaster. The suit also claims he must consult the General Assembly for additional authority.

"After more than two months of many businesses being shut down, a soaring unemployment rate, and economic devastation, the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce decided to take this action on behalf of our small businesses," said Desiree Bennyhoff, president and CEO of the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce.

"It is critical that our job creators have the opportunity to get back to work, re-employ staff, and responsibly welcome customers back through their doors without the fear of state licensure revocation," Bennyhoff said.