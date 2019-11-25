Milk production is rising even as small dairy farms shut down

Dairy farmers are quitting en masse, but milk production keeps growing, in another sign of the terrific forces at work against small dairies in the Upper Midwest.

A report this week from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed that October milk production in the state grew by 15 million pounds, or nearly 2%, compared to the year before, even though the state lost 10% of its dairy farms last year.

Cows have been growing more productive since World War II, and the survivors in the dairy business today are generally more efficient than the ones who leave.

"Every new generation of cows is better than the ones we had the previous year. Why? Because of better genetics, because of better management," said Marin Bozic, a dairy economist at the University of Minnesota. "The second factor is that as you have people exit the industry, typically those who exit are those who haven't invested in their dairy recently, so those that remain will tend to have higher milk per cow than those that leave."

Minnesota lost one in ten of its dairy farms in 2018 and the roughly 2,500 that remain are in turmoil. More than 90% said in a recent Minnesota Milk survey that their industry is in crisis, and more than 40% said they either can't get a loan from a bank or the terms are unreasonable.

