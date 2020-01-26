National exposure on an important Decatur issue

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises. Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Herald & Review reporter Analisa Trofimuk's story in December about Decatur annexing property explored an important issue. She chronicled how city leaders are looking to stem population losses by annexing surrounding land.

Earlier this month, The New York Times jumped on the topic. The story, "For Shrinking Cities, an Aggressive Way to Dodge the Census Bullet," quotes Decatur resident Sarah Burleton, who also was featured in our story.

Burleton "emailed the mayor and protested the decision on the pages of the local newspaper, The Herald & Review, but still found her land, in a formerly unincorporated area, consumed by the city limits. She is waiting to find out how much her taxes will rise," The Times wrote.

Getting national attention on an important topic started with a local journalist digging into an issue.

