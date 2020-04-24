New grant program to assist local businesses impacted by COVID-19

"This is a great opportunity for Central Illinois businesses to take advantage of our robust audiences, and we are very proud provide this support for local businesses during this challenging time," said Barry Winterland, general manager of Lee Enterprises-Central Illinois. "We will be reaching out to existing clients, but encourage all businesses to apply for the grant. It is just a matter of time before our economy opens back up, and we offer the biggest audiences across our suite of products to connect Central Illinois businesses with their customers. When the economy starts to take off, these grants will ensure our local businesses are ready to recapture their share of the spending"

“While we will do our best to reach out to as many current advertisers as possible, based on the amount of businesses affected by COVID-19 in our area, we encourage all business owners not to wait to be contacted by a member of our sales organization, but to apply immediately for the assistance, and you will be contacted within 48 hours," said Jamie Reynolds, regional advertising director. "All businesses, regardless of whether you are a current advertiser or not, will be considered, so we encourage all businesses to apply. Funds are available for all of our platforms, including our websites, the newspaper, digital applications and more. We can help with website and social media assistance, rankings on search pages, or access to the largest audience right here in the Decatur area."