New lab grows ADM's bonds with Decatur

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s relentless pursuit of the microscopic paid off big-time for the Decatur community on Monday.

ADM celebrated the opening of its North America Microbiology Laboratory at its Specialty Manufacturing Facility housed in the former Meda Pharmaceuticals medicine factory building at 705 E. Eldorado St.

ADM has sunk some $3 million to create its state-of-the-art lab in a building that sat empty after Meda churned out its last pill in 2017 and shut down.

It’s yet another example of the global food products company, which has its North American headquarters in Decatur, stepping in to breathe new life into the downtown Decatur cityscape: ADM City Centre and its Global Technology Center saw it occupy buildings otherwise standing largely empty.

“To be frank, the work in this lab that we’re going to be doing could be done somewhere else,” said Bruce Nielsen, director of R&D Operations for ADM.

“But we’ve gotten into the habit of doubling down on Decatur. The global headquarters may have moved up north a little bit, but the North American Headquarters are still right here. There are crops all around us and the centralized location (of the new lab) will be perfect for servicing manufacturing sites all across the central United States.

“And plus, this laboratory’s proximity to our other downtown buildings, the City Centre and our Global Technology Center, will provide some additional synergies as well.”

The laboratory will have a 10-strong staff who will be drawn from other ADM facilities, like its East Plant in Decatur. But the company said this was just the beginning as it looks to expand the lab and its work going into the future and it will need more employees.

What precisely will the lab do? Yanyan Huang, global director for Quality Control at ADM, said the duties include checking company food products and ingredients for any signs of microscopic critters that aren’t supposed to be there.

“I’m a microbiologist, I love bacteria,” she said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new lab building. “But I don’t want it in my food; we have to make sure it is killed.”

Covering more than 4,600 square feet, the new lab doubles the company’s former lab space and greatly ramps up what it can handle. Huang said where the old lab facilities processed maybe 100 samples a day for testing, the new lab has the capacity to process 200 or 300 and get that done much faster, leading to a speedier turnarounds and happier customers.

She also said it will feature advanced automation and management systems. “It’s just amazing,” she added.

Speaker after company speaker at the ribbon-cutting emphasized the firm’s symbiotic relationship with Decatur as much as the lab itself, however, praising the mutual bond incubated over their long history together.

“We could not be more excited about the future of ADM and our place in both this industry and this community,” said Veronica Braker, ADM’s senior vice president of Global Operations.

“ADM is intertwined within Decatur and we owe so much to the people and families in this area who have worked here and supported our mission and fueled our growth over the years."