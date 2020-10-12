Old Country Buffet closes last Illinois restaurant. Here's where.

As of August, sales at buffets and cafeterias were 55% lower than a year before while the overall restaurant industry was down 9.5%, according to market research firm NPD Group. During the height of the dining room closures, in April, buffets and cafeteria sales were down 80%, compared with a 35% hit to restaurants overall.

At a time when restaurants are scrapping physical menus for QR codes and offering individual condiment packets rather than shared bottles, a model based on shared access to food is difficult to execute, said David Portalatin, vice president and food industry adviser for NPD.

Many buffet restaurants relied on people dining on-site and were ill-prepared for the massive shift to takeout and delivery, he said.

The buffet concept already had been struggling before the pandemic -- with a sales decline of 3.3% in February -- as people ate more meals at home. The pandemic has accelerated that trend, with the American consumer now making 11% more dinners at home than before, Portalatin said. Long-term, restaurants will have to focus more on takeout, delivery and other off-premise dinner solutions for families, he said.