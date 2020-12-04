Permit for Texas Roadhouse in Forsyth suspended

A sign at Texas Roadhouse in Forsyth is shown on Friday.
HERALD & REVIEW
FORSYTH — The operating permit of
Texas Roadhouse has been suspended by the Macon County Health Department. A yellow notice was on the restaurant door as of Friday night. It said the notice was issued at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. An email sent to the company's corporate office for comment was not returned Friday night. A phone number for the restaurant did not connect to the local manager.
The 1155 U.S. Route 51 restaurant opened in 1999.
The notice did not say why the license was suspended other than it was related to the food sanitation ordinance.
