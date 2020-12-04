Permit for Texas Roadhouse in Forsyth suspended

FORSYTH — The operating permit of Texas Roadhouse has been suspended by the Macon County Health Department.

A yellow notice was on the restaurant door as of Friday night. It said the notice was issued at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

An email sent to the company's corporate office for comment was not returned Friday night. A phone number for the restaurant did not connect to the local manager.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 1155 U.S. Route 51 restaurant opened in 1999.

The notice did not say why the license was suspended other than it was related to the food sanitation ordinance. County health records show the restaurant passed an inspection in August.

Look back: Photos from the 1999 holiday season in Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0