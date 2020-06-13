Perry named Herald & Review local news editor
DECATUR — Scott Perry has been named local news editor of the Herald & Review.

He replaces Allison Petty, who will be relocating to Bloomington as local news editor of The Pantagraph. Both are part of Lee Enterprises Inc.

Perry had been deputy night editor, helping oversee the print production of the newspaper.

"Scott is an extraordinarily committed editor and advocate for community journalism here," said Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates, who oversees The Pantagraph, Herald & Review and two other newspapers in the state. "He understands our community and the importance of a strong local newspaper."

Perry previously served as business editor, managing editor and the Herald & Review's interim editor. He also spent four years as a reporter at the Effingham Daily News.​

The new positions are effective Monday.

