Pharmacists push for coronavirus protections as they serve potentially ill customers

For generations, Illinois pharmacists have filled prescriptions in friendly, open-air settings without great fear that their normal give-and-take with customers would make them sick. But the coronavirus has changed all that.
With patients lining up at drugstore counters in the middle of a deadly pandemic, rank-and-file pharmacists have been pressing big chains and pharmacy owners to provide protective masks, gloves and sneeze guards to lessen the risks.
Like doctors and nurses struggling to obtain sufficient personal protective equipment, pharmacists tell of needing to reuse masks or bring them from home. And national heath care leaders didn’t initially provide strong guidance on wearing masks.
But this week the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded guidelines, saying pharmacists and pharmacy technicians should always wear a face mask while in the pharmacy. The CDC also said customers should wear face coverings when they enter the stores, with exceptions including children under age 2 and folks who have trouble breathing or difficulty removing a mask.
The stronger stance comes as stores throughout the country have had to address COVID-19 cases among their own workers and sometimes shut down temporarily for deep cleaning.
“The CDC has finally stepped up to where we needed them a month ago,” said Garth Reynolds, executive director of the Illinois Pharmacy Association, who had criticized the federal agency for weak guidelines early on.
Carmen Catizone, executive director of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, said concerns over protecting pharmacists as they interact with potentially sick customers are similar to those for doctors and nurses, even though pharmacy services involve less direct, hands-on interaction.
“Unfortunately, there is patient contact that does place pharmacists at risk,” Catizone said.
Joe Pignataro, a staff pharmacist at a Walgreens in Batavia, said Walgreens supplied his store with a shipment of blue surgical-style masks over the weekend. But even before that, he said, all of the pharmacists and pharmacy techs at the store had started wearing masks they rounded up themselves.
“I was able to get a couple I had at home that I just had from a project that I was doing,” said Pignataro, who serves as president of a Walgreens union with between 900 and 1,000 pharmacists in the greater Chicago area.
On Friday afternoon, Walgreens announced it would make wearing masks mandatory for all employees in their stores, including pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.
Walgreens said the company has adjusted its protections for pharmacists as guidelines have evolved. The company said it was able to get face covers out to stores nationwide within about a week of the CDC’s initial April 3 recommendations on masks. At that time, the agency advised citizens to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
Walgreens is currently distributing surgical masks but said it is exploring alternatives. In a statement, the company said it has put in place other extensive safety measures, including enhanced cleaning regimens and plexiglass shields by counters. Like other pharmacies, Walgreens is also postponing nonessential immunizations.
At the Batavia store, sneeze guards were installed Wednesday at Pignataro’s pharmacy counter, along with the main checkout lines. Walgreens said it started installing the plastic shields at stores in early April, with priority given to stores in areas affected the most by coronavirus.
Pignataro’s store is equipped with hand sanitizers, gloves, a place for washing hands and disinfectant wipes. The floor has circular marks 6 feet apart so customers can follow social distancing guidelines, but workspace behind the drugstore counter is tight, he said.
Pignataro said he plans to recommend to Walgreens that stores check pharmacy workers’ temperatures before allowing them to begin a shift.
CVS spokesman Michael DeAngelis said the company has provided masks and gloves, including specialized N95 masks for pharmacy teams in Chicago, and is requiring mask use. The company has installed protective panels at pharmacy counters and reminds customers about social distance guidelines with signs and floor markers. The stores also have signs recommending customers wear masks, he said.
He said CVS also is postponing immunizations, with exceptions for pregnant women and family members who require a specific vaccination during the coronavirus outbreak. CVS has suspended metrics that track pharmacist performance, including on immunizations, he said.
Pharmacists said they try to stand back from the counter to address social distancing issues but still interact with customers, particularly on cash transactions.
Ciprian Gorgan, who’s worked nearly 14 years as a pharmacist at Jewel-Osco, said he keeps in mind that he has a family at home he wishes to keep safe as well as himself. He said he has backed away from promoting vaccinations to customers, noting the shots are often given in a smaller room.
“It’s a matter of social distancing,” he said. “I cannot give the immunization from 6 feet apart.”
Jewel-Osco said some immunizations must occur at specific times but the company has discontinued outreach efforts for routine preventive care.
Gorgan, who works as a floater going from store to store, said Osco has been supplying masks to pharmacists and technicians since late March and recently started distributing N95 masks.
Teamsters Local 727, which represents between 500 and 550 Osco pharmacists in the Chicago area, pressed for protection early on, said Gorgan, a union steward. The union told members on March 24 that Osco already had installed sneeze guards in roughly 140 union-covered Osco stores.
“Usually the company moves slow or doesn’t move at all,” Gorgan said. “This time they moved fast.”
Jewel-Osco spokeswoman Mary Frances Trucco said in a statement that all pharmacists and pharmacy technicians have been provided N95 masks and gloves. The stores are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and cart wipes and hand sanitizers are installed throughout the store, including in the pharmacy, she said.
The company is temporarily limiting the number of customers in stores to allow for 6-foot social distancing as well as placing signs and floor markers as reminders to customers, Trucco said.
Reynolds said the pharmacy association is urging customers to not enter pharmacies if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, if they or a member of their family has been exposed or tested positive, or if they were just discharged from a hospital for treatment.
People who need medicine should have doctors send prescriptions electronically or by fax or telephone, then obtain the medication via delivery services, curbside pickup or drive-thru options if possible, he said.
