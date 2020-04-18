Pharmacists push for coronavirus protections as they serve potentially ill customers

Carmen Catizone, executive director of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, said concerns over protecting pharmacists as they interact with potentially sick customers are similar to those for doctors and nurses, even though pharmacy services involve less direct, hands-on interaction.

“Unfortunately, there is patient contact that does place pharmacists at risk,” Catizone said.

Joe Pignataro, a staff pharmacist at a Walgreens in Batavia, said Walgreens supplied his store with a shipment of blue surgical-style masks over the weekend. But even before that, he said, all of the pharmacists and pharmacy techs at the store had started wearing masks they rounded up themselves.

“I was able to get a couple I had at home that I just had from a project that I was doing,” said Pignataro, who serves as president of a Walgreens union with between 900 and 1,000 pharmacists in the greater Chicago area.

On Friday afternoon, Walgreens announced it would make wearing masks mandatory for all employees in their stores, including pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.