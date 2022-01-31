Prairie Farms closing Decatur operation

DECATUR — Prairie Farms today confirmed it is closing its ice cream production facility in Decatur, impacting up to 35 jobs.

A statement issued by company spokesman Darin Copeland said: "After carefully considering several factors, we have decided to shift ice cream production from the Decatur plant to another facility within the Prairie Farms' network.

"We informed employees on Friday that the plant is permanently closing. We appreciate the efforts of our Decatur employees and they will have the opportunity to apply for other jobs within the company. We expect the plant closing will impact 30 to 35 employees, and we intend to make the transition as smooth as possible for them during this difficult time."

The plant is in the 700 block of North Morgan Street.

The Edwardsville group is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the Midwest and South, with about 8,100 employees, 49 plants and 100 distribution facilities. Annual sales were over $3 billion.

Prairie Farms bought the facility in 1977 from Swift & Co., which opened the plant in 1918.

This story will be updated.

