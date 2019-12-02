President Trump, citing impact on farmers, to tariff steel and aluminum from Argentina and Brazil

Argentina is mired in an economic crisis with rampant inflation, deep indebtedness, widespread poverty and a currency that has plunged under the leadership of President Mauricio Macri, who came to power in 2015 with promises to boost South America’s second-largest economy. Macri was defeated in elections in October and will leave office next week.

Brazil is grappling with stubborn double-digit unemployment, and its economy is headed toward its third straight year of roughly 1% growth, following two years of deep recession.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he has “an open channel” with the American president and might call him to discuss the tariffs.

Labelled by friends and foes as “Trump of the tropics,” the far-right leader has boasted his relationship with the American president as a cornerstone of his diplomacy.

Bolsonaro’s fidelity to Trump is such that he wanted to appoint his own son Eduardo as ambassador to Washington, which was only reversed after Brazilian senators insisted the 35-year-old lawmaker would not be approved.

Rubens Barbosa, a former Brazilian ambassador to Washington, told The Associated Press that Trump is “punishing Brazil’s government and companies without a specific cause.”