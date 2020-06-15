Pritzker announces $90 million injection into assistance programs ahead of Phase 4

"We have programs, not just what we announced today, but other programs at the Department of Human Services that are intended to provide rent assistance to people to help them deal with their monthly rent and even back rent," the governor said. "We don't want people to be evicted, and so we're going to try to work as we go forward to figure out how we can help people avoid that."

The $90 million bring the total funds put into Illinois' assistance programs and community service block grants to $275 million. Pritzker said the new funding and recent revisions to the programs have also made more families eligible for assistance.

"This new funding means 1 million more residents are now eligible for community assistance," he said. "These two programs put hundreds of dollars on average into low-income households and families that need it the most."

In total, 3.5 million Illinoisans are now eligible for "hundreds of dollars" in relief. The state also increased the eligibility income threshold up to 200% of the federal poverty level.

On top of that, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity recently launched a new remote application process to "streamline" the process of receiving assistance and determining eligibility.