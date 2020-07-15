'Pritzker has thrown a gutter ball': Decatur bowling alley part of lawsuit

DECATUR — Spare Time Lanes in Decatur is open, "but barely,” said owner Gary Haines. “We can’t stay busy with just 50 people.”
The North Jasper Street business is one of several bowling alleys that are part of a lawsuit with the Illinois State Bowling Proprietors Association. Filed in Lee County Circuit Court, it seeks to invalidate Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “unconstitutional and improper” limits on the number of people allowed in a bowling center.
The limits were established to limit exposure of coronavirus. The state is now reopening under the five-phase “Restore Illinois” plan introduced in early May.
Under the current state order, all bowling centers are restricted to a maximum of 50 people per location, while other businesses like stores and gyms are limited based on 50% of capacity.
“Frankly, Gov. Pritzker has thrown a gutter ball on this one,” said R. William Duff Jr., executive director of the bowling association. “Even medical experts agree that bowling is not a highly dangerous activity with regard to COVID-19 spread.”
Spare Time is a 50,000-square-foot building that includes a dining area and bar in addition to the bowling lanes. With 50% capacity, Haines believes the bowling alley could survive.
“There’s no reason people couldn’t come out and bowl,” he said. “We are totally safe.”
Bowling centers around the state can practice safety and sanitation measures. Rules include maintaining at least one empty lane between each group bowling; daily temperature and wellness checks of employees; on-going sanitation of all venue-provided equipment; and reducing touch points in all facilities.
Haines said his facility has a capacity of 400 people. Half of that number would mean survival for the local bowling alley. “It’s a huge building, so there’s a huge amount of possibilities,” he said.
The 50-person capacity is killing the business, Haines said. “How am I going to pay the bills with a 50-people limit?” he asked.
The power bill is in the thousands of dollars, according to Haines. Before the pandemic, approximately 30 people were employed at the business.
Haines also worries about the bowlers and the community. Fundraisers are often held at the bowling alley to support Special Olympics, veterans clubs, and others agencies. Groups and leagues often meet for the recreational activity, including seniors, students and for birthday parties.
“We interact with the community,” Haines said. “Hopefully the government is going to want us to stay in business.”
The Illinois Licensed Beverage Association, which represents primarily independent bars and restaurants across the state, also has been encouraging its members to closely follow requirements for face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made it clear that reopening could be reversed if COVID-19 is resurgent in Illinois.
