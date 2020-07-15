'Pritzker has thrown a gutter ball': Decatur bowling alley part of lawsuit

“There’s no reason people couldn’t come out and bowl,” he said. “We are totally safe.”

Bowling centers around the state can practice safety and sanitation measures. Rules include maintaining at least one empty lane between each group bowling; daily temperature and wellness checks of employees; on-going sanitation of all venue-provided equipment; and reducing touch points in all facilities.

Haines said his facility has a capacity of 400 people. Half of that number would mean survival for the local bowling alley. “It’s a huge building, so there’s a huge amount of possibilities,” he said.

The 50-person capacity is killing the business, Haines said. “How am I going to pay the bills with a 50-people limit?” he asked.

The power bill is in the thousands of dollars, according to Haines. Before the pandemic, approximately 30 people were employed at the business.

Haines also worries about the bowlers and the community. Fundraisers are often held at the bowling alley to support Special Olympics, veterans clubs, and others agencies. Groups and leagues often meet for the recreational activity, including seniors, students and for birthday parties.