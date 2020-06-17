Quaker Oats getting rid of Aunt Jemima image and changing product name, calling it a ‘racial stereotype’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aunt Jemima, whose name and image has graced Quaker Oats’ syrup and other products for more than 130 years, is being retired.

Chicago-based Quaker Oats Co. announced Wednesday that it will first remove the image from its packaging, with plans to change the name at a later today. The company said it made the decision as it took a “hard look” at the brands in its portfolio.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype," Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer, Quaker Foods North America, said in a news release. "While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough.”

Changed packaging should begin to appear on store shelves during the final three months of the year. A name change will follow, the company said.

On Tuesday, PepsiCo announced a more than $400 million set of initiatives to improve black communities and black representation at the company during the next five years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0