Restaurants push back as 10th region placed under mitigations

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois restaurant owners are asking Gov. J.B. Pritzker to rethink the state’s efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 as yet another medical region was placed under enhanced mitigation measures on Friday.

“We want to collaborate with the state of Illinois on a different path, one that addresses the alarming surges we are seeing while protecting the livelihood of industry workers and restaurant owners-operators across Illinois,” Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said during a news conference in Chicago.

Toia said he and other industry officials hope to meet with Pritzker next week to discuss alternative mitigation measures. In the meantime, he said, the restaurant association is teaming up with the National Restaurant Law Center in Washington, D.C., to file amicus briefs in several pending lawsuits challenging the administration’s executive orders.

“These are prudent actions we can take now to support favorable rulings in lawsuits that are underway,” Toia said. “There will be more. It is important for the courts to hear about our rights and how we've been harmed as an industry.”

Pritzker, however, gave no indication Friday that he was willing to back away from his mitigation strategy.