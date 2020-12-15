Rick Ridings buying Monticello dealerships

DECATUR — Bill Abbott is selling his Monticello dealerships to Rick Ridings, it was announced Monday.
The franchises include Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Buick and Chevrolet.
Abbott started started his career with General Motors as a Buick service and parts manager. He bought Buchanan Buick in 1967 and includes buildings at 500 W. Center and 500 W. Bridge streets.
His stepson Travis Fox has been general manager for several years.
Ridings has been in the Monticello since 1996, when the Strohl Ford was purchased.
