DECATUR — Traveon D. Hightower King-Woods, the Decatur armed robber who wound up fleeing for his life from his victim, has been sent to prison for five years.

King-Woods, 27, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead that saw him admit to an amended charge of aggravated robbery when he appeared March 22 in Macon County Circuit Court.

The case dates to July 27 when King-Woods and his accomplice and brother, Amieron L. Barham-Perkins, held up victim Adrian T. Bates while he was sitting in his parked car in the 1100 block of North Calhoun Street.

A sworn affidavit filed by Decatur police said nearby surveillance cameras captured the robbery and what happened next. The two robbers are seen walking away with handfuls of cash as they head toward their own white-colored vehicle parked nearby. But before they can get there, the affidavit said, Bates backs up his car and then drives across the sidewalk in pursuit of them.

“Video shows Adrian then driving and striking the rear of the white car, appearing to try and run Traveon over. Traveon is seen launching and rolling to the north as the white car spins,” said the affidavit, signed by Detective Ben Massey.

The chase continues with Bates pursuing both robbers who are seen running and pointing their guns at the victim’s car; Massey said it wasn’t clear from video surveillance whether or not they fired any shots.

The robbers took their chance to get clear and flee after Massey said Bates took another run at them, missed, and smashed into a nearby apartment complex, disabling his car and causing major damage to the building.

Barham-Perkins, 20, appeared in court Jan. 17 and was sentenced to five years after he took a plea deal and admitted a charge of aggravated robbery.

Bates continues to deny charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage. He is free on bail and due back in court for a pretrial hearing May 25.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods