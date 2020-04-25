Smithfield Foods plant in Monmouth closing temporarily because of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MONMOUTH, Ill. -- A meat-processing facility in Monmouth, Illinois, is suspending operations after some of its employees contracted the disease coronavirus causes.

The temporary shuttering of Smithfield Foods is scheduled for next week, the Virginia-based company stated in a news release.

At least three of Smithfield's 1,700 employees in Monmouth have been revealed publicly to have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Warren County Health Department.

In recent days, the number of positive cases in the county has risen to 38, including six announced Friday and 13 announced Thursday. The health department has not stated whether those recent cases were connected to Smithfield.

The Monmouth plant produces about 3% of the U.S. fresh pork supply, according to the company. Bacon is a primary product there.

Employees are to be paid during the closure, the company stated.

Earlier, Smithfield facilities in North Carolina and South Dakota were closed because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The company announced increased safety measures in response.