Some small businesses get federal aid, others wait

The main goal of the PPP was getting the money into small businesses as quick as possible, so INB took its entire credit analysis department and some people from its commercial lending department to submit applications. As that activity died down, those same people helped the legal team prepare and send documents to clients. In the last few days, those people are helping send the money into clients' accounts.

Lust said this was easier for smaller banks because bigger banks, by nature, have bigger customers.

"It was harder for the bigger banks to create systems that allowed the smaller business owners to get through and get through quickly," Lust said.

'What's the appetite remaining?'

While both EIDL and PPP loans are put on hold, many businesses wait and hope for additional federal help, anticipating another relief package.

Forinash has had to close their second location, Café Moxo Too, inside the Springfield Clinic. They have furloughed 15 workers while keeping five as the business is operating on about 15-18 percent of normal sales. He expects the restaurant will need another cash infusion, but everything remains uncertain.