Caterpillar set to move corporate HQ to Texas

DECATUR — The news that Caterpillar Inc. is hitching its corporate executive wagon to the Lone Star State and moving its headquarters from Illinois to Texas has created ripples of unease in Central Illinois.

Caterpillar moved quickly Tuesday to provide reassuring context about the scale of shifting the C suites from Deerfield to Irving: spokeswoman Kate Kenny pointed out that the headquarters staff involves 230 jobs as opposed to the more than 17,000 employees scattered across Illinois, including hundreds based in Decatur.

“Illinois remains the largest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world,” Kenny told the Herald & Review.

“The global competitive and market environments we face as a company are always changing, and we continuously evaluate and update our global footprint, including office locations, to best serve our business and talent needs.”

Seasoned observers of the Illinois business scene, however, say having major firms head their CEO wagons elsewhere is not a good look for any state.

“It’s definitely a concern, and I am very disappointed for my home state,” said Jim Minton, a retirement planner for Decatur-based Investment Planners, Inc., and a longtime observer of Caterpillar.

“There is a CEO survey out there that was done by Chief Executive.net that rated the various states based upon asking CEOs. And Texas rates as number one and Illinois rates 48th. Money is going to go where it's treated well and so it certainly seems like a lot of businesses are preferring Texas as a place where they’re going to treat the money, and the company, the best.”

Minton said he is no expert on analyzing why Texas ranks consistently at the head of the pack. But he says issues in the past that have dragged Illinois down are the escalating costs of doing business and legal red tape when it comes to issues like obtaining permits in order to expand operations.

Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby kept his comments on the HQ move non-specific as to why he wants it to happen now: “We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” he added.

Caterpillar already has an office in Irving and has been in the state since the 1960s.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, responding to the news, was stoic and downplayed the significance of losing the iconic Illinois company, claiming that the state remains "a leader in attracting large and midsize corporate relocations."

"It's disappointing to see Caterpillar move their 240 headquarters employees out of Deerfield over the next several years when so many companies are coming in," Pritzker said in a statement. "We will continue to support the 17,400 Illinoisans who work for the company in East Peoria, Mapleton, Mossville, Pontiac and Decatur — which remains Caterpillar's largest manufacturing plant in North America after the company's recent expansion."

Still, Illinois' loss of the company's headquarters is another high-profile blow. CAT has Illinois roots that date back nearly a century, first in Peoria and later in Deerfield.

It also comes just over one month after Boeing announced it was moving its corporate headquarters from Chicago to Washington, D.C. after nearly two decades calling The Windy City home.

Still, even after the high-profile departures, Illinois is home to the fourth-most Fortune 500 companies in the United States, including Archer Daniels Midland, John Deere, McDonald's, State Farm, United and Walgreens.

Minton, noting worldwide trading conditions, said that wherever Caterpillar makes its corporate nest, it's likely to be burning the midnight oil figuring out how to navigate shifting and unpredictable international headwinds.

“It will be interesting to see how business plays out,” he added. “Because we’ve really gone globally and globalization has become such a big thing for companies like Caterpillar. And now with the virus and the Russian war, it’s getting a little concerning to know how that global supply chain is going to work.”

Brenden Moore, The Associated Press and the Tribune News Service contributed reporting.

