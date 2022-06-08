Decatur Airport to receive federal support

DECATUR — The Decatur Airport is one of five Illinois airports receiving support from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin. The focus of the support is to improve transit, continue to keep travelers and employees safe and create jobs in their respective regions.

The Decatur Airport is expected to receive $203,191.

According to Decatur Airport Director Tim Wright, the funds are reserved for future repairs for the secondary runway. "It is starting the planning process of some pavement rehabilitation and also upgrading the lighting for the runway to LED lighting," he said.

Requests have been made for funding of various projects. The local Airport Improvement Program will be in place for the next 10 years, Wright said.

The improvements are still in the early stages, which includes engineering, planning and programming of the project.

“The FAA’s investment in our state’s regional airports will ensure that travelers arrive safely, securely, and efficiently in addition to supporting the local economy,” Durbin said. “Our airports are a critical part of Illinois’ economic success.”

The funding will total more than $14 million. Other Illinois airports to benefit from the FAA support include Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield, Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington, Quad City International in Moline and Scott Air Force Base/MidAmerica in Belleville.

