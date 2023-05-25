Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — Many Decatur motorists took advantage of the local Circle K’s fuel discount celebrating Fuel Day.

From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, drivers were given 40-cents off per gallon. The eight Macon County gas station signs advertised the temporary price, all below $3 a gallon. Drivers were also offered a card for a free car wash and an additional 10 cents off per gallon if they paid inside.

Collette Phillips learned about the sale on Wednesday, when the Circle K’s corporation began advertising the discount.

“I’m a hospice nurse,” she said. “We’re on the road driving around from house to house, so I go through a lot of gas and a lot of miles on my car.”

Phillips was one of the first to arrive at the Oakland Avenue station; however, a line of cars had already formed down the street.

“But I didn’t wait too terribly long,” she said. “We hit it right when it started.”

According to the auto club organization, AAA, gas prices throughout Illinois continue to decline even with nearly 2 million Illinois travelers preparing to take to the road for Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA research, more than 1.8 million drivers will travel through the state.

Illinois gas prices have declined 15 cents per gallon during the past 30 days. A year ago a regular gallon of gas was $4.98, the organization said. The average price is now $3.93 per gallon.

"It’s looking like Illinois drivers will spend a dollar per gallon less for gasoline than they did last Memorial Day weekend," said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA. "However, even if pump prices do suddenly rise this week, it’s unlikely it’d be by a large enough margin that Illinois drivers would change their plans, since most travel plans have already been finalized by now."

Victoria Michler, Circle K store assistant, began directing drivers as they entered the Oakland Avenue station before 4 p.m.

“People are really excited, especially since it’s going to be under $3 a gallon,” she said.

According to Michler, Thursday’s celebration isn’t the first time the station has offered such a deal. “This is the fourth time we’ve done this since I’ve been here about a year and a half ago,” she said.

Customers often approach the employees asking about the next Fuel Day discount. “They ask us when we’re going to have the next one all the time,” Michler said.

Decatur resident Thomas Taylor was surprised when he passed the gas station and found a line of cars. Instead of driving by, he stopped.

“At first I thought prices had gone up and I got kind of nervous,” he said. “Then I saw the price had gone down, I got excited. So I made a pit stop, but gas was on my agenda.”

Photos: Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk 2022