Watch now: Downstate Illinois electric rates set to spike in June

SPRINGFIELD — Many downstate Illinois residents will see a massive spike in their electricity bills starting in June.

A typical Ameren Illinois customer will see about a $48 increase in their monthly electric bill, or about a $580 annual increase, according to the utility, which has 1.2 million customers in downstate Illinois.

The massive increase can be blamed on a myriad of factors, including the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War and long-term supply challenges brought on by the impending transition away from fossil fuels like coal and natural gas toward renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

"It's really a perfect storm of issues when you look at what's happening with the pandemic, demand picking up, what's going on in Ukraine and just overall supply," said Tucker Kennedy, spokesman for Ameren. "And then you've got this baseload transition happening. You kind of pull all those things together, that's what's really resulting in these higher wholesale power prices."

The portion of the bill that will significantly increase is known as the "supply" charge, which is the price of the electricity itself.

The Illinois Power Agency procures wholesale electricity on behalf of Commonwealth Edison and Ameren customers who have not switched to an alternative supplier.

Kennedy said that utilities like Ameren do not have control over this charge, which can fluctuate significantly based on market conditions. The "delivery" charge, which goes towards Ameren, increased by $2.50 per month starting in January.

The current "supply" side price hike come as downstate ratepayers face an uncertain future on electricity rates and reliability.

Downstate Illinois is located within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) energy market, which covers 15 southern and midwestern states and Manitoba, Canada.

The region has long been a net-importer of energy from surrounding MISO states, which leads to higher energy prices. It's a problem that has grown as baseload power sources like coal plants shutter. Renewable energy sources have been unable to keep up.

Commonwealth Edison's service area in Northern Illinois, on the other hand, is within the PJM Interconnection.

There is a vast divide between the Illinois’ two regions as five of Exelon’s six nuclear power plants are in PJM territory, giving Northern Illinois a vast source of carbon-free baseload power, a luxury coal- and natural gas-heavy Central and Southern Illinois do not have.

Illinois is moving in a deliberate direction away from fossil fuels. Last year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed landmark climate legislation that provided nearly $700 million in subsidies to keep the state's nuclear fleet afloat while phasing out coal and natural gas by 2045. The aim is 100% clean energy generation by 2050.

This legislation, known as the Clean and Equitable Jobs Act, is already paying dividends for ComEd customers in the northern portion of the state, who will be rebated $20 on their monthly bills starting in June.

This "carbon mitigation credit" kicked in due to rising energy prices that have made nuclear plants — which were believed to be struggling to compete with other energy sources — profitable once again. As a result, the nuclear plants have not received subsidies promised to them in the climate legislation.

However, with a minimal nuclear presence in Central and Southern Illinois, the program was not made available here. And there is no similar program to cushion the blow of expected price hikes.

Illinois Manufacturers Association President Mark Denzler called it "a devastating rate increase for businesses in Central and Southern Illinois."

"We knew that there was going to be a transition (to renewable energy)," Denzler said. "I don't think anyone expected that it would be this quick, but when the signal is sent by elected leaders that we don't want any carbon emissions, then companies are going to come offline early because they're not going to make those investments and spent hundreds of millions of dollars on facilities they're gonna have to shut down in the near future."

Earlier this month, capacity prices — essentially an insurance plan to make sure there is enough electricity at times of peak demand — in downstate Illinois increased from $5 per megawatt-day to $236.66 per megawatt-day, a 47-fold increase.

MISO market operations executive director JT Smith said these price hikes, driven by an expected increase in demand and reduction in supply, "indicated capacity shortfalls in both the north and central regions of MISO and (leave) those areas at increased risk of temporary, controlled outages to preserve the integrity of the bulk electric system."

Ameren has also proposed an $83 million increase in delivery rates, which would take effect in January 2023 if approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission, which regulates the state's utilities.

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.

