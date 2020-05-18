State Farm cuts auto rates by $2.2 billion as Americans continue to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

State Farm announced Monday it will cut its auto insurance rates by $2.2 billion as Americans continue to drive less as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bloomington-based firm is the nation’s largest underwriter of auto insurance. State Farm is seeking regulatory approval in each state to reduce auto rates nationwide, and it estimates the national average for those rate cuts to be 11%.

Last month, State Farm said it would return $2 billion to policyholders as part of its “Good Neighbor Relief Program" because fewer people are driving during the health crisis. Most auto policyholders received a 25% credit. All together, State Farm estimates its customers could save about $4.2 billion between the rate reduction and the rebate.

“As we continue to see driving behavior evolve based on current trends, we are looking to cut rates,” said Kristyn Cook-Turner, a senior vice president at State Farm.

Cook-Turner declined to say how much less policyholders have driven since states began implementing stay-at-home orders.

According to Arity, a mobility data and analytics firm owned by Allstate, the number of miles driven is down 38% as of May 9. The firm expects people will hit the road more as the weather improves.