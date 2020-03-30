State gives guidance on mortgage payments, student loan debt, banking in Illinois

The department also urges renters to contact legal assistance agencies, and they urged visiting www.carpls.org/client-services/ for free legal advice.

Veterans with questions about mortgage options can call the St. Paul VA Regional Office at 1-877-827-3702; the Illinois Attorney General’s Mortgage Helpline is available at 1-866-544-7151; and IDFPR can be called at 1-888-473-4858.

STUDENT LOANS

Interest rates on federal student loans held by the U.S. Department of Education have been reduced to 0 percent until Sept. 30, and repayment on those loans is suspended until the same date. Involuntary collection on federal student loans, including wage garnishments and offsets, will be suspended until that date as well. Credit reporting will take place as if the borrower were making timely payments.

Borrowers can find out if a loan is a federal student loan by visiting the Department of Education’s National Student Loan Data System at studentaid.gov/ or by calling 1-800-433-3243 or 1-800-730-8913 (TTD).