State investing $40M in Cairo river port

SPRINGFIELD — The state of Illinois is about to invest $40 million into developing an inland river port that officials hope will produce thousands of new jobs and turn the small town of Cairo into a major shipping hub.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker traveled to Cairo on Tuesday to announce the project, calling it “a game-changing investment for our transportation and logistics industry right here in Cairo.”

“This port project has the potential to represent the very best of our state’s future,” Pritzker said, “because this is more than just a port. It’s also fuel for new jobs and new-found economic prosperity all across this region, a region that’s been left out and left behind for far too long.”

The spending was included in the capital infrastructure budget approved in May as part of the long-term Rebuild Illinois public works program approved in 2019. The plan’s funding comes from increased motor fuel taxes and driving-related fees to pay for transportation projects, and a gambling expansion to pay for other infrastructure projects.