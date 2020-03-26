State, national unemployment spikes amid COVID-19 outbreak

On Friday, March 20, he issued a sweeping stay-at-home order banning virtually all public gatherings and directing people to keep a distance of six feet between themselves and anyone else while out of their homes. It took effect the following day.

Those actions were aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 which, as of Thursday, had resulted in 2,538 confirmed cases of the disease in 37 counties in Illinois and had caused 26 deaths.

The school closures and stay-at-home orders are currently scheduled to extend through April 7, but they could be extended depending on how widespread the virus still is at that point.

Dan Black, who teaches economics at the University of Chicago, called the current economic condition “unprecedented” and said in an interview that the ripple effects may be felt for a long time to come.

“I've seen people who are panicking and saying, ‘oh, is it going to be a recession? This is going to be the next depression.’ I've seen other people who kind of poopoo the idea, but the truth is, we don't know because we've never seen anything like this,” he said.