Sterling Bay wants to sell McDonald’s HQ; deal could shatter Fulton Market district record price

McDonald’s headquarters building is for sale in a potential $450 million deal that could shatter the record sale price for any building in Chicago’s fast-growing Fulton Market district.

Building owner Sterling Bay has hired brokers at JLL Capital Markets to seek a buyer for the wide, nine-story structure where the fast food giant moved to less than two years ago, the Chicago developer said in a statement.

The statement did not provide an asking price, but people familiar with the offering estimated it could sell for as much as $450 million.

If a sale is completed, it could be the highest-priced sale of any Chicago building since 2018 and would easily eclipse the high-dollar mark for Fulton Market, which until a few years ago was known more for meatpackers and food distributors than swanky offices.

In the highest-priced building sale completed in the neighborhood west of the Kennedy Expressway, Sterling Bay in 2016 sold the 1KFulton office building, home to Google’s Midwest headquarters, for $257 million, according to Cook County property records.

The 575,000-square-foot building at 110 N. Carpenter St. is mostly leased to McDonald’s, which moved its headquarters there from west suburban Oak Brook in June 2018.