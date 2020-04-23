Target extends temporary pay raises as online sales surge. Some workers are still calling for more protection from COVID-19.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Target is extending temporary raises for store employees as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, fueling a surge in online shopping and dramatic shifts in what shoppers are buying.

Sales in Target stores have been down slightly since the start of the first quarter, but online sales more than doubled as customers in many parts of the country were encouraged to stock up while staying home as much as possible, Target said in a news release Thursday.

Overall, online sales and sales at stores open at least 13 months are up more than 7% so far this quarter, which started in February.

Even with the shift to online shopping, some workers say the precautions Target is taking around health and safety and temporary raises don’t go far enough. Employees are planning a mass sickout on May 1, according to a statement posted by employee activist group Target Workers Unite.

Target has been limiting store hours to allow for more cleaning, capping the number of guests in stores at a time to encourage social distancing and giving employees masks and gloves. But the employee group said precautions were too lax given the number of shoppers coming to stores.