ADM announces successful completion carbon capture, storage project

As part of its Strive 35 sustainability goals, ADM aims to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 25% against a 2019 baseline.

“Today’s announcement marks an important milestone, not only for the Illinois Basin - Decatur Project but also for the advancement of CCS to combat the climate crisis,” said Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, acting assistant secretary for fossil energy and carbon management at the U.S. Department of Energy. “We congratulate ADM and the University of Illinois, and we’re proud to be a part of this achievement.”

The project utilized 20,000 feet of wells to successfully inject carbon dioxide from ADM’s processing plant more than 6,500 feet underground. More than 2,000 visitors from 30 countries have come to the site throughout the project to learn more about the process and technology.

“The Illinois Basin - Decatur project has successfully achieved its desired outcome to demonstrate that carbon capture and storage can be undertaken safely and effectively. This milestone represents a launching point for the future of this technology, including commercial scale deployments around the world,” said Sallie Greenberg, Principal Scientist Energy & Minerals, Illinois State Geological Survey.