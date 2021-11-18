SkyWest to continue service to Decatur Airport

DECATUR — SkyWest Airlines will continue to provide air service to passengers using Decatur Airport for three more years.

“SkyWest will provide Decatur with 12 nonstop round trips per week from Decatur Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, using 50-passenger Bombardier or Canadair CRJ-200 aircraft,” the Decatur Park District announced Thursday in a news release. The new contract goes through Jan. 31, 2025.

The park district owns and operates the airport.

SkyWest has provided essential air transportation service for Decatur since 2019. As the expiration date for the two-year contract term approached, the U.S. Department of Transportation requested proposals from air carriers interested in providing service to the community.

Air Choice One, which previously provided service to the community, and SkyWest submitted proposals. After reviewing details of each proposal, relative subsidy requirements and community feedback, the transportation department selected SkyWest to provide essential services for the Decatur Airport.

The Department of Transportation awarded the contract through the federal Essential Air Service program, which provides a subsidy for commercial air service at Decatur and other airports that are considered rural.

Stacey Young, president of the park district board, said its members supported SkyWest continuing to provide local service and the three-year contract.

SkyWest’s service is branded as United Express, enabling Decatur passengers’ access to United Airlines’ extensive domestic and international network.

The selection of SkyWest in 2019 brought with it a switch from prop planes to jet service, which was highly sought after by local businesses, and brought an end to air service to St. Louis.

During those discussions, representatives from Archer Daniels Midland Co., Decatur Memorial Hospital and T/CCI Manufacturing told the board that they preferred SkyWest for its jet service and for the potential impact they said the larger planes could have on Decatur's economy.

The board had previously gotten behind the bid of Cape Air, but later voted to rescind that support in favor of SkyWest.

