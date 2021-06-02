Watch now: Rivian delays delivery of special-edition electric truck

NORMAL — Those lucky enough to snag Rivian Automotive's special-edition fully electric truck will have to wait a few more weeks to get their hands on it.

Rivian sold out of the first batch of its Launch Edition R1T pickup and R1S SUV within the first week of opening pre-order sales in November.

Orders quickly began racking up for the highly-anticipated vehicles, with an initial delivery date for the Launch Edition R1T as early as June.

But deliveries have been pushed back by a month, with the first orders arriving to consumers starting in July, said Zach Dietmeier, a spokesman for the company.

Deliveries of the special edition, which was priced starting at $75,000, will be complete by spring 2022. The standard truck prices start at $67,500.

Last week Crain's Chicago Business reported the setback is due to a global semiconductor chip shortage, which has caused widespread ripples in several sectors worldwide.

As for the the R1T and Special Edition R1S, coming in at $77,500, Dietmeier said, "preorder holders will hear from their assigned Rivian Guide by the end of November with expected delivery timing."

The R1S launch is slated to follow the R1T in the fall of 2022.

Though delivery dates were pushed by a month, many are excited to see the vehicles rolling off the production line at the facility in west Normal. The Irvine, California-based company has invested billions in the plant, which it purchased in 2017 for $16 million.

Rivian recently purchased 380 acers of farmland west of its factory for $6.84 million for future expansion and logistics buildings.

The company currently employs 1,500 people at its Normal plant, and expects to hit 2,500 by the end of the year and close to 4,000 sometime in 2022, said Dietmeier.

"It's unbelievable the expansion that they've gone through and of course that's affected their timeline with getting their vehicle to market with COVID, new hires, and bringing battery technology production out of California to Illinois," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos.

Once the R1T and R1S hit the road, Normal residents may notice a pair of Town of Normal-owned vehicles out and about. Koos said the town pre-ordered one of each model to show support for the company and product built in the community.

He said, "We just felt that given our support of EV technology and the fact that Rivian was in our community, we felt it was appropriate for us to do that to show support for a product that was being made locally.”

Bloomberg News, quoting "people familiar with the matter," also recently reported the company has positioned underwriters for an initial public offering and that the company's valuation could top $70 billion.

Rivian is expected to go public later this year, Bloomberg reported.

The electric vehicle sector, which includes Tesla and smaller firms like Lordstown Motors, also has gotten additional attention as the Biden administration committed $174 billion of the American Jobs Plan for 500,000 vehicle charging stations, infrastructure and other developments. The president also wants to replace the government's vehicle fleet with electric-powered ones made domestically.

