Thank you, loyal reader Beverly J. Williams

Name: Beverly J. Williams
Town: Decatur
Thank you, Beverly for reading the Herald & Review. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (800) 453-2472 or visit herald-review.com/members.
Name: Beverly J. Williams
Town: Decatur
Thank you, Beverly for reading the Herald & Review. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (800) 453-2472 or visit herald-review.com/members.
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Businesses are beginning to bring some life into Forsyth
Troy Uphoff, a soft-spoken farmer from Findlay, has become a two-time winner of the National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association.
As farmers scratch their heads wondering whether to plant more corn or more beans next spring, there are some folks in high places concerned we won’t have enough soybeans.
Rivian Automotive made the first deliveries of its all-electric R1S sport-utility vehicle from the Normal factory to Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough and CEO R.J. Scaringe.
Dozens of Amazon warehouse employees staged a walkout Wednesday at two Chicago-area delivery stations to demand higher pay and better working conditions, disrupting operations just days before Christmas.
Represented by Ben Crump, Carla Campbell-Jackson is suing the Bloomington-based insurance company, accusing it of racism, discrimination and retaliation.
Archer Daniels Midland Co. has announced its acquisition of Flavor Infusion International, S.A.
Here's a look at current projects, according to Macon County records.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.