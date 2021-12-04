Thank you, loyal reader Jerry Green

This is my favorite holiday. By far and away, Thanksgiving is the best time of year. Don’t get me wrong, the meaning behind Christmas is the most important holiday. But when it comes to family, Thanksgiving takes the cake. There are no presents to be a distraction. There are no office parties or neighborhood gatherings. It is just you and your immediate family. At least that it is the way we always had it until school, sports and your partner’s families changed the trajectory of things.