Thank you, loyal reader Karen Sue Betzer

Name: Karen Sue Betzer
Town: Decatur
Thank you, Karen for reading the Herald & Review. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (800) 453-2472 or visit herald-review.com/members.
Name: Karen Sue Betzer
Town: Decatur
Thank you, Karen for reading the Herald & Review. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (800) 453-2472 or visit herald-review.com/members.
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
The staff and customers at Play It Again Sports in Brettwood Village are getting ready for more space and more stuff.
Party supplies will be available soon in local Downtown Decatur store
Indiana-based Ceres Solutions will buy a 20% share of United Prairie LLC, which includes Topflight Grain Inc. of Monticello.
Less than 10 years ago, anyone suggesting the climate was changing would have been laughed out of the coffee shop or banned from the elevator office. But today, there is a changed attitude.
Here's a look at current projects, according to Macon County records.
Inflation soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, hammering America's consumers, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Fed's rate decision.
"I'm not trying to make a million dollars. It's more about the smile on the kid's face."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.