Thank you, loyal reader Mary Rohman

Name: Mary Rohman
Town: Decatur
Thank you, Mary for reading the Herald & Review. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (800) 453-2472 or visit herald-review.com/members.
Name: Mary Rohman
Town: Decatur
Thank you, Mary for reading the Herald & Review. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (800) 453-2472 or visit herald-review.com/members.
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
The Macon County Health Department Board of Health has revoked the food permit for the Whit's End at 3663 E. William St. in Decatur.
DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co. is expanding its plant-based protein portfolio by seeking to acquire a Serbian agribusiness company that …
“At a time when there’s a renewed focus on U.S. manufacturing, we’re proud to receive recognition for being a top manufacturing hub.”
The company also announced Thursday that it has entered into two separate definitive agreements with groups in St. Louis market.
In the past 18 months the staff and farmer leaders of Illinois Corn Growers and Illinois Soybean Association have become friends.
Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $712 million.
Here's a look at current projects, according to Macon County records.
As a long-term investor, staying fully invested through a stock market crash is probably your best bet.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.